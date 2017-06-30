FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fewer storms today with an even drier weekend ahead

The departure of the upper level trough of low pressure that brought the flooding rains to parts of SW Louisiana on Thursday means overall a much drier day ahead, although hot afternoon temperatures could spark a few stray afternoon thunderstorms today with rain chances lower at 30%.

Temperatures will quickly warm up through the 80s to near 90 by the noon hour, coupling with extremely high levels of humidity to make for feels like temperatures up to 106 this afternoon. It will be important to stay hydrated if outside working, especially if you will be working in the direct sunlight for any length of time to avoid heat exhaustion.

An upper level ridge of high pressure will build in from the west along with a high pressure ridge at the surface building in from the east over the weekend which means an even lower rain threat starting Saturday through early next week.

Rain chances will be no higher than 10% which means the heat and humidity will be the big story through the big holiday weekend. Daily highs in the lower 90s with afternoon heat index values 105 to 107 will carry over through the July 4th holiday.

By the middle of next week, high pressure will weaken enough to allow for some scattered afternoon thunderstorms to creep back into the area.

The tropics remain quiet through the weekend with no areas of concern for possible development over the next several days.

Have a great Friday!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry