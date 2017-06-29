Business Owner: "Calcasieu Parish is drowning"

"It's costing me money so now it's going to start costing somebody else money. I've had enough of this. I can't take it anymore."

That theme echoed across Foxwood Drive in Lake Charles.

"They tell us we don't have a problem, and our problem is major."

To Carlyss..

"They're being told all the time, "We're getting to it, there's nothing we can do... or we're getting to it, there's nothing we can do," says Adrianne Breaux of Carlyss.

"It's one or the other," she says.

To the drainage meeting with the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury..

No matter where you turned in the Lake Area, frustration was high. It was no different for Beverly Martin, who not only has a canal in her backyard, but she says flooding has caused her house to tilt and ceiling to crack.

"That water! It's just there. It's just holding there. It has nowhere to go," says Martin.

"You see how solid it is there where the molding meets the ceiling... Well, it's not solid over here anymore."

Across town at Rodney Bankens' Mother's home, underground roots extending almost 130 feet in a drainage system caused flooding.

"I had to literally take this main 20-inch pipe out of the ditch itself so I could pull the roots out," said Kirk Moore.

"I've been around a long time. I used to do a sewer cleaning business and I've seen roots in sewer lines but I've never seen anything of that massive construction," Bankens claims.

Dennis Scott, Chairman of the Drainage Committee, answers the claims of residents who say the Police Jury lacks a definitive plan

"Without stopping the bleeding, to continue to just try to build a capitol improvement process, it's just going to be kind of counter-intuitive."

As for Bankens confidence in the Police Jury..

"I think they're some good guys on the Police Jury, but I think they're controlled by higher powers."

But Scott assures.

"We're going to continue to have to evolve and change this plan. I don't think there's a stop date to where we would just have fixed it."

To view the PowerPoint presentation from the meeting, click here.