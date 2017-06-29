'Oakdale Strong Night' raises money for elementary school fire - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

'Oakdale Strong Night' raises money for elementary school fire

OAKDALE, LA (KPLC) -

It's been almost a month since a massive fire destroyed part of Oakdale's elementary school. Thursday night the community came together to help raise money for repairs. 

From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. hundreds of people came to McDonald's to help raise money. Local police, firefighters and even the high school band was out performing in front of McDonald's.

There was free ice cream for kids, face painting and a coloring station for the community to enjoy. 

Many of the employees who work at McDonald's like Sheila Cole have children who attend Oakdale Elementary, so they were excited to see so many people coming out to help. 

"I'm so pleased that our store could be part of this, and to show how much we love our school," said Cole. "My children and my grandchildren go to this school, and this was a devastating loss for our community, and it is just an honor for us to be able to do this." 

Ricky Patel is the supervisor at McDonald's and wanted to use this event as a way for the community to come back together. 

"We've had customers come through the drive thru line with tears in their eyes, saying this is great what you guys are doing, so it really is amazing how the community is coming together," said Patel. 

70 percent of Thursday's sales will go towards rebuilding the elementary school. 

Teachers were also selling "Oakdale Strong" t-shirts as well. 

If you are interested in donating to help rebuild the school, you can send a check to Oakdale Elementary at 1515 Hwy. 1153, Oakdale, Louisiana 71463 or email lenora.monroe@allen.k12.la.us

If you are interested in purchasing a t-shirt, email jamieohs2000@yahoo.com for more details. 

