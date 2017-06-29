Some Carlyss homes flooded by Thursday's rains

Showers and thunderstorms early Thursday morning caused flooding problems in some areas with portions of Calcasieu Parish receiving 8 to 10 inches of rain.

Calcasieu Parish Police Jury officials estimate that about 20 families in Carlyss saw flood waters inside their homes.

Resident Gary Pool says his 40-year-old home never flooded before last August. He says that since then, it has flooded four times.

"Last August we got four inches in parts of the house," Pool said. "Today we got water in the entire house. The deepest place is probably about eight inches."

Pool move here after he moved from Cameron after Rita. He says his wife wants to move again.

"Maybe Wyoming, someplace like that."

One family called on friends and relatives to help their parents.

"They have about five or six inches of water inside their house," said Toni LeDoux. "We have moved all the furniture up, put it on buckets or canned goods, moved it upstairs just so it wouldn't get ruined by the water coming in."

"It's past the baseboards, so we're looking at insulation, walls, most of the furniture we were able to raise," Kris Conner said. "Some of it's too heavy. Hopefully, we've saved all that but it's going to be flooring, walls, electrical appliances because we couldn't get them up and out of the water fast enough."

The flooding comes at a particularly rough time since they have a family wedding Friday.

The groom, Greg Conner, says he'll get to the church on time.

"We gonna make it through this, even if we have to pirogue."

