Longville man struck while chasing dog on 171 Thursday morning, suffers moderate injuries

A Longville resident was struck by a car while chasing a dog on US 171 near South Beauregard High School Thursday morning, authorities said.

The man, who was hit around 10:30 a.m., was transported to a Lake Charles hospital with moderate injuries, said Sgt. James Anderson, Louisiana State Police Troop D spokesman.

The driver of the car was not hurt or cited.

