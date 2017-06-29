City of Lake Charles says farewell to Mayor Randy Roach

It was an emotional farewell by the City of Lake Charles for Mayor Randy Roach, who after 17 years of service is retiring.

Today was Mayor Roach's final day in office. Mayor-elect Nic Hunter's inauguration is tomorrow.

It's the end of a week of tributes, honors, speeches, well wishes, and even a few mementos for Mayor Roach, who received a special clock as a gift for his service, along with the declaration that June 30, 2017 is now Randy Roach Day.

He was also recognized for his character and faithfulness.

"I know that he has heard the spirit of God speak to him and no telling where he'll go from here. I told him, don't be surprised now!" said Council Member Rodney Geyen.

"You'll never find a person with more integrity than Randy Roach," said Lake Charles City Attorney Billy Loftin.

"So humble and so kind to everyone in every situation. Randy was born to serve. I'm convinced of that," said former Lake Charles Mayor Willie Mount.

Roach acknowledges the struggles, but says it's been a joy to serve, and rewarding.

"Which game do you want to watch? The one where your favorite team wins the championship 49 to nothing, or do you want to see the game where they win 49-48 in double overtime? Everybody picks the double overtime. But it's the thrill. It's the struggle," said Roach.

On this last day he continued tying up loose ends, as well as saying goodbye to some of those longtime employees who have become family to him over the years.

And the mayor leaves office expressing heartfelt thanks to the people of Lake Charles.

"Parting thoughts - thank you. Thank you for allowing me to be a part of the life of this city for 17 years. It has meant more to me than words can ever express. I will forever love this city and the people."

