Four people sentenced for roles in 2014 death of James Stephens

Showers and thunderstorms early Thursday morning caused flooding problems in some areas with portions of Calcasieu Parish receiving 8 to 10 inches of rain. Calcasieu Parish Police Jury officials estimate that about 20 families in Carlyss saw flood waters inside their homes. Resident Gary Pool says his 40-year-old home never flooded before last August. He says that since then, it has flooded four times. "Last August we got four inches in parts of the house," Pool said. &quMore >>
Thursday morning has been busy with heavy downpours causing vehicle accidents across the Lake Area and towing companies are in demand. Currently, the tow companies are dealing with several backups. Cotton's Towing & Recovery in Lake Charles (3940 Gerstner Memorial Dr.) has a wait time of two to three hours. Atomic Towing & Recovery LLC in Lake Charles (530 N Grace St.) has a wait time of 45 minutes to an hour. Elite Service Recovery & Towing in Lake Char...More >>
Four people were sentenced Thursday morning in Leesville for their roles in the 2014 murder of James Stephens.More >>
An upper level trough of low pressure has been in our area for the past few days, but until today it had little impact on our weather. That changed today as showers and thunderstorms trained over the same areas beginning early Thursday morning. This caused flooding problems in some areas with portions of Calcasieu Parish receiving 8 to 10 inches of rain! Luckily the trough is moving off to the east and the bulk of the rain is moving east as well...More >>
A Longville resident was struck by a car while chasing a dog on US 171 near South Beauregard High School Thursday morning authorities said. The man, who was hit around 10:30 a.m., was transported to a Lake Charles hospital with moderate injuries, said Sgt. James Anderson, Louisiana State Police Troop D spokesman. The driver of the car was not hurt or cited. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
