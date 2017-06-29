FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Threat of heavy rain will end tonight, drier weather returns for the weekend

An upper level trough of low pressure has been in our area for the past few days, but until today it had little impact on our weather. That changed today as showers and thunderstorms trained over the same areas beginning early Thursday morning. This caused flooding problems in some areas with portions of Calcasieu Parish receiving 8 to 10 inches of rain!

Luckily the trough is moving off to the east and the bulk of the rain is moving east as well. With that said, we will likely have a few showers around through the early eevening. The rain should come to an end after sunset. Be mindful though that some areas are saturated and it will not take much rain to cause additional flooding.

Overnight it will be warm and muggy with lows by Friday morning ranging from the mid 70s north of I-10 to near 80 at the coast. After 8 p.m. the chance of rain will drop to less than 20%.

Friday will not be a repeat of Thursday; the chance of rain is only 30% during the afternoon hours. Showers and storms will be most likely during the afternoon hours, and ven then they will be more limited than a normal summer afternoon. Temperatures will be warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s and heat indices ranging from 98 to 105!

Rain chances will drop to 20% over the weekend due to an upper level high pressure system coming in from the west and surface high pressure moving closer to our area from the east. With limited rain it will be warmer with afternoon highs reaching the low 90s. Heat indices will range from near 100 to possibly as high as 107! If you have outdoor plans this weekend the biggest weather issue will likely be the heat. Use caution if you are going to be outdoors for any length of time and drink plenty of water if you will be doing any strenuous work.

No major changes are expected into next week, so isolated rain chances will remain in the forecast. And the heat will be on with highs in the 90s.

The tropics are quiet and that is not expected to change through early next week.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

