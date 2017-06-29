McNeese's Riley Isaac wins Louisiana Women's Amateur Title - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

McNeese's Riley Isaac wins Louisiana Women's Amateur Title

Posted By Brady Renard, Sports Director
By McNeese State Sports Information Department
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

McNeese’s Riley Isaac captured the Louisiana Women’s Amateur Golf Championship here Wednesday at the Lake Charles Country Club.

Isaac, the native of Montgomery, Texas will be a sophomore in the upcoming season. The title is a welcoming sight for Isaac who has played in only five tournaments as a Cowgirl. Isaac was sidelined for the Spring and Fall of 2016 and for most of this past Spring due to an injury. 

She opened the tournament with a 76 in the qualifying round on Sunday. From the qualifying round each player was seeded for match play. Riley earned the no. 4 seed and fellow Cowgirl teammate and Lake Charles native Olivia Hansen was seeded 10th.

Isaac began the tournament with an 8&7 win over Pam Moore in the opening round before defeating no. 4 seed Kay Daniel 2&1 to advance to the quarterfinal round.

In the quarterfinal round, Isaac faced the tournament’s no. 1 seed and a Mississippi State commit in Abby Daniels. Isaac came away with a 2&1 victory to advance to the championship match against seventh seed Brooke Duzan (Sulphur High).

Riley continued her good play in the championship match and came away with a 4&3 win to win the title.

Hansen finished third after falling into the loser’s bracket in an opening loss to Duzan. After Hanson fell to Duzan, she defeated Aoife O’Donovan 1 up in 19 holes and Savannah Ennis 7&6 to take third place.

In other McNeese women’s golf news, signee Karlie Hemmler from Port-Neches Groves High was recently named the Beaumont Enterprise Golden Star, Southeast Texas Coaches Association and the Babe Zaharias Player of the Year. 

