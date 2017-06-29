McNeese's Riley Isaac wins Louisiana Women's Amateur Title

McNeese’s Riley Isaac captured the Louisiana Women’s Amateur Golf Championship here Wednesday at the Lake Charles Country Club.



Isaac, the native of Montgomery, Texas will be a sophomore in the upcoming season. The title is a welcoming sight for Isaac who has played in only five tournaments as a Cowgirl. Isaac was sidelined for the Spring and Fall of 2016 and for most of this past Spring due to an injury.



She opened the tournament with a 76 in the qualifying round on Sunday. From the qualifying round each player was seeded for match play. Riley earned the no. 4 seed and fellow Cowgirl teammate and Lake Charles native Olivia Hansen was seeded 10th.



Isaac began the tournament with an 8&7 win over Pam Moore in the opening round before defeating no. 4 seed Kay Daniel 2&1 to advance to the quarterfinal round.



In the quarterfinal round, Isaac faced the tournament’s no. 1 seed and a Mississippi State commit in Abby Daniels. Isaac came away with a 2&1 victory to advance to the championship match against seventh seed Brooke Duzan (Sulphur High).



Riley continued her good play in the championship match and came away with a 4&3 win to win the title.



Hansen finished third after falling into the loser’s bracket in an opening loss to Duzan. After Hanson fell to Duzan, she defeated Aoife O’Donovan 1 up in 19 holes and Savannah Ennis 7&6 to take third place.



In other McNeese women’s golf news, signee Karlie Hemmler from Port-Neches Groves High was recently named the Beaumont Enterprise Golden Star, Southeast Texas Coaches Association and the Babe Zaharias Player of the Year.

