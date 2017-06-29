LC man accused of striking woman in the head three times with needle nose pliers

A Lake Charles man is accused of striking a woman three times in the head with a pair of needle nose pliers, officials with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office said.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with chest pains on the evening of June 25, said Kim Myers, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman. Deputies responding around 6 p.m. were told that she had several puncture wounds to her head and face.

Myers said that when the woman returned home after attending church on June 25, her husband, 61-year-old Oliver Daniel, confronted her about being late. He then struck here three times on the left side of the head with a pair of needle nose pliers. The woman told detectives she was able to run out the front door of to find a neighbor and call an ambulance.

Oliver was arrested at the home and charged with attempted second-degree murder. Judge Ron Ware set bond at $60,000.

The woman, who sustained moderate injuries, was treated and later released from the hospital, Myers said.

Detective Jerod Abshire is the lead investigator.

