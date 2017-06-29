Programming Note: 7News at Noon will be one hour today, will sta - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Live video from KPLC 7 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Special coverage of area flooding starts today at 11:30

Programming Note: 7News at Noon will be one hour today, will start at 11:30 a.m.

By Mari Wilson, Marketing
Connect
Source: KPLC Source: KPLC

Programming Note: 7News at Noon will start at 11:30 today with special coverage of area flooding and weather conditions.  

The Midday show will be preempted today but will return tomorrow.

If you're not near a TV, click HERE to watch the show.

Click HERE for the latest on the weather.

Click HERE to see live radar.

Mobile users, click HERE for flooding photos. Send your flooding photos to news@kplctv.com.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • LIVE WEATHER BLOG: Flash flooding

    LIVE WEATHER BLOG: Flash flooding

    Thursday, June 29 2017 12:28 PM EDT2017-06-29 16:28:25 GMT

    Heavy rains have hit Southwest Louisiana this morning, flooding streets and homes. We'll keep you updated with the latest right here. Click HERE to see live radar. Mobile users, click HERE for flooding photos. Send your flooding photos to news@kplctv.com. Rainfall totals as of 9:30 a.m. Flooding in Maplewood VIDEO: Flooding in Maplewood Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Heavy rains have hit Southwest Louisiana this morning, flooding streets and homes. We'll keep you updated with the latest right here. Click HERE to see live radar. Mobile users, click HERE for flooding photos. Send your flooding photos to news@kplctv.com. Rainfall totals as of 9:30 a.m. Flooding in Maplewood VIDEO: Flooding in Maplewood Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Special coverage of area flooding starts today at 11:30

    Programming Note: 7News at Noon will be one hour today, will start at 11:30 a.m.

    Programming Note: 7News at Noon will be one hour today, will start at 11:30 a.m.

    Thursday, June 29 2017 12:05 PM EDT2017-06-29 16:05:25 GMT
    Source: KPLCSource: KPLC

    Programming Note: 7News at Noon will start at 11:30 today with special coverage of area flooding and weather conditions.  The Midday show will be preempted today but will return tomorrow.

    More >>

    Programming Note: 7News at Noon will start at 11:30 today with special coverage of area flooding and weather conditions.  The Midday show will be preempted today but will return tomorrow.

    More >>

  • Lake Area tow companies deal with backups

    Lake Area tow companies deal with backups

    Thursday, June 29 2017 11:27 AM EDT2017-06-29 15:27:36 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    Thursday morning has been busy with heavy downpours causing vehicle accidents across the Lake Area and towing companies are in demand. Currently, the tow companies are dealing with several backups. Cotton's Towing & Recovery in Lake Charles (3940 Gerstner Memorial Dr.) has a wait time of two to three hours. Atomic Towing & Recovery LLC in Lake Charles (530 N Grace St.) has a wait time of 45 minutes to an hour. Elite Service Recovery & Towing in Lake Char...

    More >>

    Thursday morning has been busy with heavy downpours causing vehicle accidents across the Lake Area and towing companies are in demand. Currently, the tow companies are dealing with several backups. Cotton's Towing & Recovery in Lake Charles (3940 Gerstner Memorial Dr.) has a wait time of two to three hours. Atomic Towing & Recovery LLC in Lake Charles (530 N Grace St.) has a wait time of 45 minutes to an hour. Elite Service Recovery & Towing in Lake Char...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly