Lake Area tow companies deal with backups

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Thursday morning has been busy with heavy downpours causing vehicle accidents across the Lake Area and towing companies are in demand.

Currently, the tow companies are dealing with several backups.

  • Cotton's Towing & Recovery in Lake Charles (3940 Gerstner Memorial Dr.) has a wait time of two to three hours.
  • Atomic Towing & Recovery LLC in Lake Charles (530 N Grace St.) has a wait time of 45 minutes to an hour.
  • Elite Service Recovery & Towing in Lake Charles (409 Mcnabb St.) has a wait time of two hours.
  • America's Towing in Lake Charles has a wait time of 15 to 20 minutes.
  • All About Towing in Lake Charles (2425 Medora St.) has a wait time of 30 minutes.
  • Bernard's Auto Sales in Lake Charles (2313 Moeling St.) has a wait time of an hour.
  • Bayou Wrecker & Towing in Lake Charles (2300 Hodges St.) has a wait time of two hours.
  • Dupre's Towing, LLC in Sulphur (3628 E Napoleon St.) has a wait time of two hours.
  • Knippers Wrecker Service in Sulphur (108 Benoit Ln) has a wait time of two to three hours. 

But one towing company said there are no wait times: A-1 Wrecker Services in Lake Charles (2008 Broad St.).

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

