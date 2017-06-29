Lake Area tow companies deal with backups

Thursday morning has been busy with heavy downpours causing vehicle accidents across the Lake Area and towing companies are in demand.

Currently, the tow companies are dealing with several backups.

Cotton's Towing & Recovery in Lake Charles (3940 Gerstner Memorial Dr.) has a wait time of two to three hours.

Atomic Towing & Recovery LLC in Lake Charles (530 N Grace St.) has a wait time of 45 minutes to an hour.

Elite Service Recovery & Towing in Lake Charles (409 Mcnabb St.) has a wait time of two hours.

America's Towing in Lake Charles has a wait time of 15 to 20 minutes.

All About Towing in Lake Charles (2425 Medora St.) has a wait time of 30 minutes.

Bernard's Auto Sales in Lake Charles (2313 Moeling St.) has a wait time of an hour.

Bayou Wrecker & Towing in Lake Charles (2300 Hodges St.) has a wait time of two hours.

Dupre's Towing, LLC in Sulphur (3628 E Napoleon St.) has a wait time of two hours.

Knippers Wrecker Service in Sulphur (108 Benoit Ln) has a wait time of two to three hours.

But one towing company said there are no wait times: A-1 Wrecker Services in Lake Charles (2008 Broad St.).

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.