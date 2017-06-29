LIVE WEATHER BLOG: Flash flooding

Programming Note: 7News at Noon will start at 11:30 today with special coverage of area flooding and weather conditions. The Midday show will be preempted today but will return tomorrow.More >>
Programming Note: 7News at Noon will start at 11:30 today with special coverage of area flooding and weather conditions. The Midday show will be preempted today but will return tomorrow.More >>
Heavy rains have hit Southwest Louisiana this morning, flooding streets and homes. We'll keep you updated with the latest right here. Click HERE to see live radar. Mobile users, click HERE for flooding photos. Send your flooding photos to news@kplctv.com. Rainfall totals as of 9:30 a.m. Flooding in Maplewood VIDEO: Flooding in Maplewood Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Heavy rains have hit Southwest Louisiana this morning, flooding streets and homes. We'll keep you updated with the latest right here. Click HERE to see live radar. Mobile users, click HERE for flooding photos. Send your flooding photos to news@kplctv.com. Rainfall totals as of 9:30 a.m. Flooding in Maplewood VIDEO: Flooding in Maplewood Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Thursday morning has been busy with heavy downpours causing vehicle accidents across the Lake Area and towing companies are in demand. Currently, the tow companies are dealing with several backups. Cotton's Towing & Recovery in Lake Charles (3940 Gerstner Memorial Dr.) has a wait time of two to three hours. Atomic Towing & Recovery LLC in Lake Charles (530 N Grace St.) has a wait time of 45 minutes to an hour. Elite Service Recovery & Towing in Lake Char...More >>
Thursday morning has been busy with heavy downpours causing vehicle accidents across the Lake Area and towing companies are in demand. Currently, the tow companies are dealing with several backups. Cotton's Towing & Recovery in Lake Charles (3940 Gerstner Memorial Dr.) has a wait time of two to three hours. Atomic Towing & Recovery LLC in Lake Charles (530 N Grace St.) has a wait time of 45 minutes to an hour. Elite Service Recovery & Towing in Lake Char...More >>
Flash flooding continues across the west-central portion of Calcasieu parish due to a stalled storm that has already dumped up to 4 to 5 inches of rain around the Sulphur area, especially on Sulphur’s west side toward Stegall and Edgerly. A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect for this part of Calcasieu Parish until 8:45 AM but additional storms moving in from SE Texas after the 6:00 a.m. hour could result in some additional flash flooding across parts of Calcasieu and Cameron...More >>
Flash flooding continues across the west-central portion of Calcasieu parish due to a stalled storm that has already dumped up to 4 to 5 inches of rain around the Sulphur area, especially on Sulphur’s west side toward Stegall and Edgerly. A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect for this part of Calcasieu Parish until 8:45 AM but additional storms moving in from SE Texas after the 6:00 a.m. hour could result in some additional flash flooding across parts of Calcasieu and Cameron...More >>
Before you take a dip in the pool or head to the beach, listen up about What's Going Around this week.There is an uptick in water-related bugs, swimmer's ear infections and summer rashes.More >>
Before you take a dip in the pool or head to the beach, listen up about What's Going Around this week.There is an uptick in water-related bugs, swimmer's ear infections and summer rashes.More >>