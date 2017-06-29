LIVE WEATHER BLOG: Flash flooding

Heavy rains have hit Southwest Louisiana this morning, flooding streets and homes. We'll keep you updated with the latest right here.

11:30 a.m. Update:

We're live in minutes for an hour-long noon newscast with updates from all over Southwest Louisiana.

11:01 a.m. Update:

Marketing Director Tim Bourgeois sent this video to the newsroom of flooding along Tomahawk Drive in Moss Bluff.

10:50 a.m. Update:

This is a home off west burton and woodland street in sulphur. @KPLC7News pic.twitter.com/ynXHVZaqwL — Kayla Courvell (@KCourvellKPLC) June 29, 2017

10:39 a.m. Update:

Entergy is reporting a little over 400 outages as a result of the weather. A majority of those are in the Port Arthur, Sulphur, and South Lake Charles areas.

10:31 a.m. Update:

There is congestion on I-10 West from mile marker 7 to mile marker 4 (Vinton) due to an accident on the shoulder. — Lake Charles Traffic (@LC_Traffic) June 29, 2017

10:24 a.m. Update:

From the latest forecast from Meteorologist Ben Terry click here. Our reporter Kaitlin Rust is reporting that water along Lake Street near Shell Beach Drive is receding. Earlier we had numerous reports of high water in that area.

10:15 a.m. Update:

We will be preempting our Midday show on KPLC and instead be doing an extended 1-hour noon newscast from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sgt. James Anderson with Louisiana State Police will be joining us with information on flooded roads. We'll also have live reports from all of our reporters fanned out over Southwest Louisiana.

9:30 a.m. Update:

Flooding in Maplewood

