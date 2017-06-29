Hometown Hero - Martin Bilbo, Sr.

A long time community volunteer with Little League Baseball is retiring this week from his job at the Calcasieu Parish School Board.

The name Martin Bilbo, Sr. is familiar to many who are involved in Mid City Little League Baseball. Bilbo coached many youth over the years and even took a team to the Little League World Series in 1992.

"We were family. That was the key. If you became family as a team and became one, you'd be successful. You know what the next person wants. When that person gets on base, don't nobody want to strike out, but it happens. If you gave 100 percent, can't nobody ask for more than that."

Bilbo says he still gets visits from the boys he coached, who are now adults.

"If you're good to them when they're small, they're going to love you as they get older. Like today, I had boys that played for me that are now 39 and 40 years old. Still today, they come to me and respect me as a coach, because we did right by them."

Bilbo will retire this week after 34 years with the Calcasieu School Board's Maintenance department. He leaves as a supervisor over grounds and security.

"Being there, if you're open for something, you can learn. every day is a learning experience for the department. I tell all the young guys that's there now, pick up and learn everything that they teach you. The guys that you are working with, you learn what to do and what not to do."

