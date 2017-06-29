What's Going Around: water-borne sickness, swimmer's ear

New research might change the way doctors treat skin abscesses in children and adults, medical experts say.More >>
An experimental flu vaccine patch with dissolving microneedles appears safe and effective, a preliminary study shows.More >>
The number of Americans hospitalized for heart failure has dropped substantially since 2002, but blacks still face higher risks, a new study finds.More >>
If you have heart disease, unrelenting stress might hasten your death, researchers report.More >>
The Senate Republican plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act would leave 22 million more Americans uninsured by 2026, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) said Monday.More >>
