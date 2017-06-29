Flash flooding and traffic tie-ups snarl parts of SW Louisiana this morning

Flash flooding continues across the west-central portion of Calcasieu parish due to a stalled storm that has already dumped up to 4 to 5 inches of rain around the Sulphur area, especially on Sulphur’s west side toward Stegall and Edgerly.

A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect for this part of Calcasieu Parish until 8:45 AM but additional storms moving in from SE Texas after the 6:00 a.m. hour could result in some additional flash flooding across parts of Calcasieu and Cameron parishes over the next few hours.

These heaviest storms will remain south of Allen, Beauregard and Vernon parishes, but areas farther east into Jeff Davis parish could be in line for some heavier rain later this morning.

This heavy rain has also resulted in major traffic backups throughout Lake Charles with closures of I-10 WB and an additional backup on I-210 WB this morning.

If your neighborhood is flooding, do not venture out until the water recedes.

Stay tuned to KPLC as we continue to update this developing traffic and weather situation throughout the morning.