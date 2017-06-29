TRAFFIC: Stalled vehicle on I-10 westbound at the bridge, right - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

TRAFFIC: Stalled vehicle on I-10 westbound at the bridge, right lane blocked

By KPLC Digital Staff
Accident on I-10 westbound at the bridge (Source: Google maps) Accident on I-10 westbound at the bridge (Source: Google maps)
Traffic congestion on I-210 westbound at Prien Lake Bridge (Source: Kayla Courvell/KPLC) Traffic congestion on I-210 westbound at Prien Lake Bridge (Source: Kayla Courvell/KPLC)
I-210 westbound is backed up to Common Street. (Source: Google maps) I-210 westbound is backed up to Common Street. (Source: Google maps)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

The right lane of I-10 westbound at Calcasieu River Bridge is blocked due to a stalled vehicle.

Traffic is backed up to Highway 171.

Mobile users, click HERE for flooding photos. Send your flooding photos to news@kplctv.com.

And traffic congestion remains on I-210 westbound due to inclement weather.

If possible, please find alternate routes.

Unknown injuries reported at this time.

