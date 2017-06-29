TRAFFIC: All lanes open on I-10 westbound at the bridge

Before you take a dip in the pool or head to the beach, listen up about What's Going Around this week.There is an uptick in water-related bugs, swimmer's ear infections and summer rashes.More >>
CHRISTUS Health and the Ochsner Health System today announced plans to team up to serve the Lake Charles area.
The joint venture will have responsibility for all future health care facilities and services operated by the two health systems in the region.More >>
When soldiers deploy to a dangerous country overseas, being prepared for the worst is often the only line of defense. That vital and irreplaceable training is happening right here in Southwest Louisiana. "It's a culminating and crucible event," said Lt. Col. Ethan Divens, squadron commander. "It requires all 400 of us to be operating on all six cylinders." Better known by the United States Army as the Joint Readiness Training Center, or J.R.T.C. for short, t...More >>
It's a time of transition for the city of Lake Charles as a new leader will sit in the mayor's office for the first time in 17 years. Ahead of his inauguration Saturday, Mayor-elect Nic Hunter was honored by the city at a celebration at Calcasieu Marine National Bank. "I really would hope that this is a time not for me but for the Lake Charles," said Hunter, "It's exciting to have a new chapter for the city and it's exciting tonight just to invite everyone...More >>
