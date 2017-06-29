TRAFFIC: All lanes open on I-10 westbound at the bridge

I-210 westbound is backed up to Common Street. (Source: Google maps)

Accident on I-10 westbound at the bridge (Source: Google maps)

All lanes are now opened on I-10 westbound at Calcasieu River Bridge.

There is also report of a separate accident on I-10 westbound at Shattuck Street. Traffic is backed up to Highway 171.

And traffic congestion remains on I-210 westbound from Ryan Street to the Prien Lake Bridge due to multiple accidents that have been cleared from the roadway.

If possible, please find alternate routes.

Unknown injuries reported at this time.

