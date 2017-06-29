TRAFFIC: Accident on I-10 westbound at the bridge

CHRISTUS Health and the Ochsner Health System today announced plans to team up to serve the Lake Charles area.
The joint venture will have responsibility for all future health care facilities and services operated by the two health systems in the region.More >>
Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
When soldiers deploy to a dangerous country overseas, being prepared for the worst is often the only line of defense. That vital and irreplaceable training is happening right here in Southwest Louisiana. "It's a culminating and crucible event," said Lt. Col. Ethan Divens, squadron commander. "It requires all 400 of us to be operating on all six cylinders." Better known by the United States Army as the Joint Readiness Training Center, or J.R.T.C. for short, t...More >>
It's a time of transition for the city of Lake Charles as a new leader will sit in the mayor's office for the first time in 17 years. Ahead of his inauguration Saturday, Mayor-elect Nic Hunter was honored by the city at a celebration at Calcasieu Marine National Bank. "I really would hope that this is a time not for me but for the Lake Charles," said Hunter, "It's exciting to have a new chapter for the city and it's exciting tonight just to invite everyone...More >>
Mayor Randy Roach will forever be a major part of Lake Charles' history. Those who know him best say he's a very humble man who doesn't seek recognition.
But his Administrator John Cardone expects Roach to be remembered as one of the city’s greatest leaders.More >>
