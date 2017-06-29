TRAFFIC: Accident on I-10 westbound at the bridge - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

TRAFFIC: Accident on I-10 westbound at the bridge

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
Accident on I-10 westbound at the bridge (Source: KPLC) Accident on I-10 westbound at the bridge (Source: KPLC)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

There is an accident reported on I-10 westbound at the bridge.

Traffic is backed up to Enterprise Boulevard.

If possible, please find alternate routes.

Unknown injuries reported at this time.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • CHRISTUS Health and the Ochsner Health announce joint venture for Lake Charles

    CHRISTUS Health and the Ochsner Health announce joint venture for Lake Charles

    Thursday, June 29 2017 6:35 AM EDT2017-06-29 10:35:02 GMT
    (Source: CHRISTUS St. Patrick Hospital)(Source: CHRISTUS St. Patrick Hospital)

    CHRISTUS Health and the Ochsner Health System today announced plans to team up to serve the Lake Charles area.

    The joint venture will have responsibility for all future health care facilities and services operated by the two health systems in the region.

    More >>

    CHRISTUS Health and the Ochsner Health System today announced plans to team up to serve the Lake Charles area.

    The joint venture will have responsibility for all future health care facilities and services operated by the two health systems in the region.

    More >>

  • WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Search for missing teen continues

    WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Search for missing teen continues

    Thursday, June 29 2017 5:38 AM EDT2017-06-29 09:38:11 GMT
    (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

    Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

    More >>

    Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

    More >>

  • SPECIAL REPORT: Soldiers prepare for deployment in 'Atropia'

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 9:18 PM EDT2017-06-29 01:18:23 GMT
    Source: Christian PiekosSource: Christian Piekos

    When soldiers deploy to a dangerous country overseas, being prepared for the worst is often the only line of defense. That vital and irreplaceable training is happening right here in Southwest Louisiana. "It's a culminating and crucible event," said Lt. Col. Ethan Divens, squadron commander. "It requires all 400 of us to be operating on all six cylinders." Better known by the United States Army as the Joint Readiness Training Center, or J.R.T.C. for short, t...

    More >>

    When soldiers deploy to a dangerous country overseas, being prepared for the worst is often the only line of defense. That vital and irreplaceable training is happening right here in Southwest Louisiana. "It's a culminating and crucible event," said Lt. Col. Ethan Divens, squadron commander. "It requires all 400 of us to be operating on all six cylinders." Better known by the United States Army as the Joint Readiness Training Center, or J.R.T.C. for short, t...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly