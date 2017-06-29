WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Search for missing teen continues - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Search for missing teen continues

By KPLC Digital Staff
(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is continuing to look for a missing teenage girl, after concerns she is with a convicted sex offender.

A big step forward for Entergy's planned power plant in Westlake. The nearly $900M project got construction approval from the State Public Service Commission.

It's a time of transition for the city of Lake Charles as a new leader will sit in the mayor's office for the first time in 17 years. 

Governor John Bel Edwards signed a new bill into law that drone operators say will have a positive impact both for commercial use and those just flying them for fun. 

A Louisiana Congressman wants to change the nation's food stamps program to encourage people on assistance to find a job.

Plus, the 79th annual Saltwater Fishing Rodeo kicks off at midnight. KPLC's Kayla Courvell will have a preview of the event.

And a big change could be coming to Lake Area health care. Christus Health and Ochsner Health System announcing plans to team up to serve the Lake Charles area.

In weather, radar continues to indicate some showers moving inland off the coast thanks to a trough of low pressure sitting south of the coastline this morning which will keep our area in about a 60% chance of scattered showers through the morning hours. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

  • SPECIAL REPORT: Soldiers prepare for deployment in 'Atropia'

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 9:18 PM EDT2017-06-29 01:18:23 GMT
    Source: Christian PiekosSource: Christian Piekos

    When soldiers deploy to a dangerous country overseas, being prepared for the worst is often the only line of defense. That vital and irreplaceable training is happening right here in Southwest Louisiana. "It's a culminating and crucible event," said Lt. Col. Ethan Divens, squadron commander. "It requires all 400 of us to be operating on all six cylinders." Better known by the United States Army as the Joint Readiness Training Center, or J.R.T.C. for short, t...

    More >>

    When soldiers deploy to a dangerous country overseas, being prepared for the worst is often the only line of defense. That vital and irreplaceable training is happening right here in Southwest Louisiana. "It's a culminating and crucible event," said Lt. Col. Ethan Divens, squadron commander. "It requires all 400 of us to be operating on all six cylinders." Better known by the United States Army as the Joint Readiness Training Center, or J.R.T.C. for short, t...

    More >>
