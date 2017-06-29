FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers to start the day; rain chances trending downward

Radar continues to indicate some showers moving inland off the coast thanks to a trough of low pressure sitting south of the coastline this morning which will keep our area in about a 60% chance of scattered showers through the morning hours.

As the trough pulls northeast of the area by afternoon, our chance of additional rain will taper off even more leaving our part of the state with just a chance of a few passing scattered afternoon showers that could form as the result of daytime heating.

The rain threat tapers off altogether by this evening with a very warm and humid night ahead as lows struggle to drop out of the 80s for morning lows Friday.

Rain chances remain lower for Friday with mainly a threat for a few scattered afternoon thunderstorms as the sea breeze moves inland and combines with afternoon temperatures near 90 to set off a round of a few widely scattered showers or storms, but chances of rain tomorrow are back down to 30% which is more of our typical afternoon summertime coverage.

Our rainy pattern fades away altogether by Saturday thanks to a ridge of high pressure aloft building in from the west that will work in concert with a strengthening ridge of high pressure at the surface that will encompass most of the southeastern U.S. from Saturday through late next week. This will keep any mentionable rain chances out of our forecast not only for Saturday but all the way through the 4th of July and into late next week as this pattern looks to hold in place for several days.

The tropics remain quiet this morning and no new development should occur over the next several days in the Atlantic, Caribbean or Gulf waters.

Have a great Thursday!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry