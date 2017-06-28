DeShazor Everett happy to be home for second annual 'Next Up' football camp

Former DeRidder star DeShazor Everett returned to DeRidder to host his second annual 'Next Up' youth football camp earlier this week.

The defensive back for the Washington Redskins, had over 120 campers in attendance being coach by NFL players like Jamison Crowder. The DeRidder High School coaching staff and players also assisted at the camp.

The Texas A&M product said he loves the support he gets from home and he wanted to give DeRidder something he didn't have.

"It's not something I really had growing up. A player that would come home and just show us the basics of football, give us inspiration and someone to look up to. There wasn't someone that you could actually meet and think, 'maybe I can do this too,'" said Everett. "That's why I come back and try to just motivate these guys and show them that if I can do it, you can do it."

His DeRidder coaching staff agrees.

"DeShazor wants what's best for his city, he's from DeRidder. Whenever he comes back into my office and he comes back to our field house, he's Shaz. He hasn't changed since the day he left for Texas A&M," said DeRidder head coach Brad Parmley. "He comes in and hugs everybody's neck and we can sit down and talk, because he is a good person. He wants to better where he's from. That's what he's trying to do right now.

Everett's football camp will return for a third year next June.

