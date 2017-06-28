Inaugural celebration honoring Mayor-elect Nic Hunter

It's a time of transition for the city of Lake Charles as a new leader will sit in the mayor's office for the first time in 17 years.

Ahead of his inauguration Saturday, Mayor-elect Nic Hunter was honored by the city at a celebration at Calcasieu Marine National Bank.

"I really would hope that this is a time not for me but for Lake Charles," said Hunter, "It's exciting to have a new chapter for the city and it's exciting tonight just to invite everyone to come and have a little fellowship and raise some money for a good cause."

Proceeds from the celebration go to an animal rescue group in Southwest Louisiana, but Wednesday night all eyes were on the city's next mayor.

"Everyone here is to help and support our new leader," said Rock Hardy, a Lake Charles businessman, "Randy Roach has done a great job but now we have someone to just reinforce the leadership we've had in the past."

As someone who has held the position before, Willie Mount has some words of advice for the mayor-elect.

"Listen. You have to listen in order to effectuate change. I know Nic's a good listener and he will listen to the concerns of the public in general and individually and act on that," said Mount. "That's a real key issue - to listen, be inclusive, gather all parts of the community and make things happen, together."

That unity is something Harold Winey, a member of Hunter's transition team, says is their main goal.

"Unite north, south, east and west," said Winey. "That's what we've talked about and I think that's what his plan is, to do whatever it takes to get this city back on track."

Hunter says he's looking ahead.

"Campaigns are tough, so that's behind us now and it's time for everybody to come together and celebrate the future of Lake Charles," said Hunter.

Hunter will be sworn in on Saturday, July 1 at 2 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

