LSU's Poche' bids Tigertown a fond farewell

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
LSU pitcher Jared Poche' started his last game in a Tiger uniform Tuesday night against Florida.
The senior went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two runs, both unearned, seven hits, three strikeouts and one walk.
The Tigers lost to Florida, 6-1, and a dream season quickly came to a disappointing end.
Poche' sent out a letter via Twitter Wednesday thanking his family, friends and LSU fans for the support given to the team this year.
Poche' leaves LSU with a record-tying 39 victories.
The Lutcher High School star will start his next journey, reporting to the Oakland A's organization.
Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
publicfile@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.