Honoring outgoing LC Mayor Randy Roach

Mayor Randy Roach will forever be a major part of Lake Charles' history. Those who know him best say he's a very humble man who doesn't seek recognition.

But his Administrator John Cardone expects Roach to be remembered as one of the city’s greatest leaders.

Roach was a young lawyer when he became a state representative, working on many issues including coastal erosion and saving the wetlands.

He was first elected mayor in 2000 and has served 17 years. Cardone has been his administrator all those years.

"Probably one of Randy's strongest qualities is that he's a true public servant," said Cardone.

"His honesty, his integrity, his morals and work ethic. Just above and beyond what people would traditionally expect," he said.

Cardone says mayor has been a 24/7 job for Roach, whether he's offering words of reassurance in the face of a hurricane...

"It's not a time to panic. That's not what this is about. This is about doing things in an orderly way. And that's what we've done before. We've been there, we've done that, "said Roach at an emergency meeting in 2008 as the area prepared for Hurricane Ike.

And you could find him mentoring and encouraging youth.

"There are several young people in our community that were making a real big difference in those organizations and doing a lot of things for the communities all around Southwest Louisiana, so we thought it would be a good idea to recognize that," he said at an award ceremony in 2008.

He's been a part of the the fun times such as walking the plank each year for the Contraband Days Celebration.

And he’s recognized for his leadership throughout Southwest Louisiana from economic development to storm recovery and coastal protection.

"Cameron Parish is our best defense against a hurricane. Cameron Parish is the best defense that we have against a hurricane," said Roach in 2007 when the area was struggling to recover from Hurricane Rita and protect against future storms.

Cardone predicts generations to come will realize and and enjoy the fruits of Roach's efforts.

"Randy had a great vision for the City of Lake Charles. He was very committed, very dedicated to our city. He worked very hard at trying to bring everyone together and to make Lake Charles be the best it could be. I think the citizens of Lake Charles will reflect back one day and see that he was probably one of the greatest mayors that we've ever had," said Cardone.

