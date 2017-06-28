New drone legislation gives state power to regulate

Mayor Randy Roach will forever be a major part of Lake Charles' history. Those who know him best say he's a very humble man who doesn't seek recognition.
But his Administrator John Cardone expects Roach to be remembered as one of the city’s greatest leaders.More >>
Governor John Bel Edwards signed a new bill into law that drone operators say will have a positive impact for both commercial use and for those flying them just for fun.
There are many questions that arise in the conversation about drone usage since it’s a fairly new topic. There are many concerns over privacy, but also over where and when drones can be used.More >>
The 87-year-old transplant from Wisconsin was known across the Lake Area for handing out free Bibles to anyone and everyone who wanted one.More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for a runaway juvenile from Lake Charles who may be with a convicted sex offender.
CPSO received a call on the afternoon of Sunday, June 25 regarding a 16-year-old girl who had left home around noon and had not returned. The family’s attempts to contact her were unsuccessful, said Kim Myers, CPSO spokeswoman.More >>
CHRISTUS Health and the Ochsner Health System today announced plans to team up to serve the Lake Charles area.
The joint venture will have responsibility for all future health care facilities and services operated by the two health systems in the region.More >>
