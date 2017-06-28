CHRISTUS Health and the Ochsner Health announce joint venture for Lake Charles

CHRISTUS Health and the Ochsner Health System today announced plans to team up to serve the Lake Charles area.
The joint venture will have responsibility for all future health care facilities and services operated by the two health systems in the region.
The deal is expected to be finalized this fall.
The organizations describe the joint venture in a news release:
