FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More scattered thunderstorms for this week with drier air coming by this weekend

Overnight, will be mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms arriving late tonight. The bulk of the rain will go to our east, but more development is expected tonight and will carry over into the day on Thursday. Temperatures will cool to the mid 70s. Winds will blow out of the southeast about 5-10 mph.

Thursday will have thunderstorms in the morning and slowly tampering off by the afternoon. We will still likely see a few scattered afternoon storms in a few areas. A low-pressure center is bringing a disturbance across southwest Texas and up through our area which will cause the rain. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Friday will have slightly lower rain chances and will be at 40%. Most of the rain will be from daytime heating and we will have a few scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. In between any showers we will have partly cloudy skies. Highs will be getting close to 90 degrees.

By Saturday and Sunday, rain chances go down to 20%. We could still have a few stray showers, but nothing significant and very unlikely. Temperatures will reach back up into the 90s by Saturday, so the heat will be back for the summer. The rain looks even less likely on Sunday and Monday as we start next week.

Monday will be mostly sunny with a few passing clouds. There is little to no chance for any rain on Monday. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

For our July 4th, it is looking to be a beautiful day with more partly cloudy skies! If you have any plans for the day, we will have nice conditions to get outside. There is low chance for rain. Temperatures will be in the lower 90s. No significant changes take place for the rest of the week.