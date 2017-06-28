CPSO looking for runaway juvenile who may be with convicted sex offender

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for a runaway juvenile from Lake Charles who may be with a convicted sex offender.

CPSO received a call on the afternoon of Sunday, June 25 regarding a 16-year-old girl who had left home around noon and had not returned. The family’s attempts to contact her were unsuccessful, said Kim Myers, CPSO spokeswoman.

The investigation revealed that Alexis Paige Taylor, 16, of Lake Charles, may possibly be with Stephen J. Broussard, 36, who is from Vinton but had most recently been living in Sulphur, who Taylor has supposedly been meeting up with for the past month.

Broussard is a registered sex offender who was convicted of carnal knowledge of a juvenile in 2011 in Beauregard Parish and was released from jail in January 2016. He is required to register as a sex offender for 15 years from the date he was released from jail, said Myers.

It was also learned that Broussard has not shown up for work since Friday. He is driving a 2015 dark gray Chevrolet Silverado 4x4 pickup truck with a Louisiana license plate. The last known sighting of his truck was on Sunday afternoon headed westbound on I-10 in Louisiana near the LA/Texas state line.

A warrant has been issued for Broussard’s arrest for contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, and additional charges are likely, said Myers.

Taylor is 5’ tall, weighing approximately 130 pounds, with red hair and hazel eyes. Broussard is 5’ 8” tall, weighing approximately 140 pounds with dirty blonde hair and green eyes.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Broussard or Taylor, please contact lead investigator, CPSO Detective Greg Jordan at (337) 491-3664 during regular business hours, or 911 after regular business hours. Anyone knowingly harboring Taylor or Broussard or withholding information from law enforcement will be subject to charges.

