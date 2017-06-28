CPSO looking for runaway juvenile who may be with convicted sex - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

CPSO looking for runaway juvenile who may be with convicted sex offender

Posted By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
Alexis Taylor (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) Alexis Taylor (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
Stephen J. Broussard (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) Stephen J. Broussard (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
2015 Chevrolet Silverado (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) 2015 Chevrolet Silverado (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for a runaway juvenile from Lake Charles who may be with a convicted sex offender.

CPSO received a call on the afternoon of Sunday, June 25 regarding a 16-year-old girl who had left home around noon and had not returned. The family’s attempts to contact her were unsuccessful, said Kim Myers, CPSO spokeswoman.

The investigation revealed that Alexis Paige Taylor, 16, of Lake Charles, may possibly be with Stephen J. Broussard, 36, who is from Vinton but had most recently been living in Sulphur, who Taylor has supposedly been meeting up with for the past month. 

Broussard is a registered sex offender who was convicted of carnal knowledge of a juvenile in 2011 in Beauregard Parish and was released from jail in January 2016. He is required to register as a sex offender for 15 years from the date he was released from jail, said Myers.

It was also learned that Broussard has not shown up for work since Friday. He is driving a 2015 dark gray Chevrolet Silverado 4x4 pickup truck with a Louisiana license plate. The last known sighting of his truck was on Sunday afternoon headed westbound on I-10 in Louisiana near the LA/Texas state line.

A warrant has been issued for Broussard’s arrest for contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, and additional charges are likely, said Myers.

Taylor is 5’ tall, weighing approximately 130 pounds, with red hair and hazel eyes. Broussard is 5’ 8” tall, weighing approximately 140 pounds with dirty blonde hair and green eyes.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Broussard or Taylor, please contact lead investigator, CPSO Detective Greg Jordan at (337) 491-3664 during regular business hours, or 911 after regular business hours.  Anyone knowingly harboring Taylor or Broussard or withholding information from law enforcement will be subject to charges.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More scattered thunderstorms for this week with drier air coming by this weekend

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More scattered thunderstorms for this week with drier air coming by this weekend

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 4:53 PM EDT2017-06-28 20:53:09 GMT
    Scattered storms ThursdayScattered storms Thursday

    Overnight, will be mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms arriving late tonight. The bulk of the rain will go to our east, but more development is expected tonight and will carry over into the day on Thursday. Temperatures will cool to the mid 70s. Winds will blow out of the southeast about 5-10 mph. Thursday will have thunderstorms in the morning and slowly tampering off by the afternoon. We will still likely see a few scattered afternoon storms in a few areas. 

    More >>

    Overnight, will be mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms arriving late tonight. The bulk of the rain will go to our east, but more development is expected tonight and will carry over into the day on Thursday. Temperatures will cool to the mid 70s. Winds will blow out of the southeast about 5-10 mph. Thursday will have thunderstorms in the morning and slowly tampering off by the afternoon. We will still likely see a few scattered afternoon storms in a few areas. 

    More >>

  • CPSO looking for runaway juvenile who may be with convicted sex offender

    CPSO looking for runaway juvenile who may be with convicted sex offender

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 4:49 PM EDT2017-06-28 20:49:25 GMT
    Alexis Taylor (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Alexis Taylor (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for a runaway juvenile from Lake Charles who may be with a convicted sex offender.

    CPSO received a call on the afternoon of Sunday, June 25 regarding a 16-year-old girl who had left home around noon and had not returned. The family’s attempts to contact her were unsuccessful, said Kim Myers, CPSO spokeswoman.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for a runaway juvenile from Lake Charles who may be with a convicted sex offender.

    CPSO received a call on the afternoon of Sunday, June 25 regarding a 16-year-old girl who had left home around noon and had not returned. The family’s attempts to contact her were unsuccessful, said Kim Myers, CPSO spokeswoman.

    More >>

  • Legal Corner: What rights do adopted children as adults have in Louisiana to opening their sealed adoption records?

    Legal Corner: What rights do adopted children as adults have in Louisiana to opening their sealed adoption records?

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 11:05 AM EDT2017-06-28 15:05:07 GMT
    Source: KPLCSource: KPLC
    Submit your question to news@kplctv.com. Question: What rights do adopted children as adults have in Louisiana to opening their sealed adoption records? In Tennessee, an adoptee can request the records, but in Louisiana a judge has to approve. Is this an old, outdated law? No, it is a current and a common law. There are a small number of states that allow adoption records to be opened simply after the passage of time. Louisiana is not in that minority. In Louisiana, you need either:...More >>
    Submit your question to news@kplctv.com. Question: What rights do adopted children as adults have in Louisiana to opening their sealed adoption records? In Tennessee, an adoptee can request the records, but in Louisiana a judge has to approve. Is this an old, outdated law? No, it is a current and a common law. There are a small number of states that allow adoption records to be opened simply after the passage of time. Louisiana is not in that minority. In Louisiana, you need either:...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly