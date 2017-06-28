CPSO looking for runaway juvenile who may be with convicted sex offender

Overnight, will be mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms arriving late tonight. The bulk of the rain will go to our east, but more development is expected tonight and will carry over into the day on Thursday. Temperatures will cool to the mid 70s. Winds will blow out of the southeast about 5-10 mph. Thursday will have thunderstorms in the morning and slowly tampering off by the afternoon. We will still likely see a few scattered afternoon storms in a few areas.More >>
Overnight, will be mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms arriving late tonight. The bulk of the rain will go to our east, but more development is expected tonight and will carry over into the day on Thursday. Temperatures will cool to the mid 70s. Winds will blow out of the southeast about 5-10 mph. Thursday will have thunderstorms in the morning and slowly tampering off by the afternoon. We will still likely see a few scattered afternoon storms in a few areas.More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for a runaway juvenile from Lake Charles who may be with a convicted sex offender.
CPSO received a call on the afternoon of Sunday, June 25 regarding a 16-year-old girl who had left home around noon and had not returned. The family’s attempts to contact her were unsuccessful, said Kim Myers, CPSO spokeswoman.More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for a runaway juvenile from Lake Charles who may be with a convicted sex offender.
CPSO received a call on the afternoon of Sunday, June 25 regarding a 16-year-old girl who had left home around noon and had not returned. The family’s attempts to contact her were unsuccessful, said Kim Myers, CPSO spokeswoman.More >>
For 17 years Lake Charles has looked to Mayor Randy Roach to lead the city. But, on Saturday, the title will be passed on to Mayor-Elect Nic Hunter.More >>
For 17 years Lake Charles has looked to Mayor Randy Roach to lead the city. But, on Saturday, the title will be passed on to Mayor-Elect Nic Hunter.More >>
The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.More >>
The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.More >>