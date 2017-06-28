Nic Hunter prepares for Mayoral seat - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Nic Hunter prepares for Mayoral seat

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

For 17 years Lake Charles has looked to Mayor Randy Roach to lead the city.

But, on Saturday, the title will be passed on to Mayor-Elect Nic Hunter.

Hunter says he's excited to get in and get started, and he's already got the wheels in his head turning for projects regarding drainage and the lakefront.

On Wednesday, June 28, at 6:30 p.m., there will be an inaugural celebration for Hunter at the Historic Calcasieu Marine Bank.

Tickets are $25 and all proceeds from the event will be donated to a local animal shelter.

Hunter will be sworn in as Mayor on Saturday, July 1, at 2:00 p.m., at the Civic Center.

Both events are open to the public.

