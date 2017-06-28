Nic Hunter prepares for Mayoral seat

For 17 years Lake Charles has looked to Mayor Randy Roach to lead the city. But, on Saturday, the title will be passed on to Mayor-Elect Nic Hunter.More >>
The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.
Summertime is the season of shorts and swimsuits, and for many women, their dreaded spider veins on bigger display. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports sclerotherapy can make them disappear.
For 17 years Lake Charles has been under the guidance of Mayor Randy Roach, but his time as mayor is slowly coming to a close. Tuesday night Roach worked his last city council meeting, and members from the community made sure it was a night he wouldn't forget. "I'll make it short and sweet you're going to go down as one of the best mayors this city has ever had," said one Southwest Louisiana Delegation member. One by one, past and present city council members, state representatives, and community members took the time to thank Roach for his years of service.
It's estimated between four and five hundred people perished in Hurricane Audrey which crept on shore earlier than expected about 3 a.m. June 27th in 1957. The loss and heartbreak unimaginable for so many. The late Rodney Guilbeaux lost seven family members including his mother. "At a quarter to seven a humongous wave hit. They could see it coming," he said in an interview around the year 2000. "They knew that that was the end."
