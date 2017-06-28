WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Spider veins

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

The attorney's for Alton Sterling's five children have now filed a lawsuit against the City of Baton Rouge and the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Lake Charles Mayor Randy Roach is wrapping up 17 years as leader of the city this week. Last night, he was honored by members of the community at his last city council meeting.

The inauguration for Nic Hunter is tonight. The Mayor-Elect joins us live this morning to tell us what he’s most excited about during his term in office.

This week marks 60 years since Hurricane Audrey made landfall in Cameron Parish, killing hundreds and catching many residents off guard.

Plus, summertime is the season of shorts and swimsuits...and for many women, their dreaded spider veins on bigger display.

And Louisiana State Police is mourning the death of the first African-American woman to become a Louisiana State Trooper.

In weather, higher than your typical summertime rain chances will continue in our forecast for the next couple of days. The best time for these downpours will be in the afternoon hours, although as of early this morning, a few scattered showers were noted on radar and could affect portions of Cameron and Calcasieu parishes with a passing shower or two even before the noon hour. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

