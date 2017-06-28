FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Daily downpours continue through Friday

Higher than your typical summertime rain chances will continue in our forecast for the next couple of days, thanks largely in part to a trough of low pressure over the western Gulf of Mexico that is slow to move and continues sending impulses of showers and storms up through the northwestern Gulf of Mexico toward Southwest Louisiana.

As was the case the past couple of days, those hardest hit with the slow moving storms can expect heavy downpours, lightning and the possibility of some localized flash flooding in times of heaviest rain.

The best time for these downpours will be in the afternoon hours, although as of early this morning, a few scattered showers were noted on radar and could affect portions of Cameron and Calcasieu parishes with a passing shower or two even before the noon hour.

The trough of low pressure, which is the main culprit for our rain chances at this time, will slowly work its way closer to our area on Thursday, with computer models showing more rain and storms moving in by Thursday morning and afternoon. Rain chances tomorrow remain high at 60% with the thinking that some of the activity arrives by tomorrow morning through the afternoon. Locally heavy downpours will again be the main concern tomorrow associated with the slow moving storms that develop.

By Friday, a few scattered thunderstorms will move through but the overall trend of rain will begin to lessen just a bit as the disturbance aloft begins to move away from the area and high pressure arrives for the weekend.

An upper level ridge of high pressure will push our way by Saturday, cutting off the higher rain chances through our 4th of July holiday to a less than 20% chance of rain through next Tuesday.

No tropical development is expected over the next 5 to 7 days.

Have a great day!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry