Outgoing Mayor Randy Roach honored at last city council meeting

For 17 years Lake Charles has been under the guidance of Mayor Randy Roach, but his time as mayor is slowly coming to a close.

Tuesday night Roach worked his last city council meeting, and members from the community made sure it was a night he wouldn’t forget.

“I’ll make it short and sweet you’re going to go down as one of the best mayors this city has ever had,” said one Southwest Louisiana Delegation member.

One by one, past and present members from the Southwest Louisiana Delegation shared their memories and appreciation for Mayor Randy Roach at his last city council meeting.

“A true public servant and one that all of us here today have such great respect for you and what you stood for and what you’ve done for all of us,” said former Mayor of Lake Charles, Willie Mount.

And while there was plenty of humor, there was also a lot of respect that everyone echoed throughout the room, something Roach wasn’t expecting.

“I did not have any idea that any of this was going to happen tonight,” said Roach.

But the surprises kept coming as one member from the community stood up to make a request.

“I’m here to petition the city council to consider changing the name of Bord Du Lac Drive to Randy Roach Parkway,” said Carson Fasske.

Fasske said he choose Bord Du Lac Drive because there was no historical value and no addresses would need to be changed. He also talked to hundreds of people who were in favor of the name change.

“I've talked to people in Sulphur who said that if they had a voice in it they would be here," said Fasske. "There’s a lot of people throughout Southwest Louisiana that has been touched by this mayor.”

And though Roach still believes he doesn’t deserve any praise, he’s just grateful to have been able to serve Lake Charles for the last 17 years.

“To be ale to do this within the community and be able to work with the people in the community is something that I will cherish for the rest of my life," he said."..Again the honor is all mine. It’s all a great blessing and an honor for me to have been able to serve.”

The council voted to add the name change to the agenda, and it will be brought up at the next city council meeting.

