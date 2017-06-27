Lake Charles man convicted of attempted murder in beating of girlfriend

It's estimated between four and five hundred people perished in Hurricane Audrey which crept on shore earlier than expected about 3 a.m. June 27th in 1957. The loss and heartbreak unimaginable for so many. The late Rodney Guilbeaux lost seven family members including his mother. "At a quarter to seven a humongous wave hit. They could see it coming," he said in an interview around the year 2000. "They knew that that was the end. ...More >>
A Lake Charles man who beat his girlfriend repeatedly with an aluminum bat was convicted of attempted second-degree murder Tuesday. The jury took less than an hour to unanimously convict Paul Walling in the February 2016 beating. Walling struck her in the head and her upper body repeatedly, authorities said at the time. Prosecutor Charles Robinson said Walling left her to die at their trailer in LeBleu Settlement on Feb. 24, 2016. The only reason she didn't die that day is t...More >>
Instead of checking out books, residents in Southwest Louisiana had the chance to check out people Tuesday. The way the Human Library works, instead of actually reading, you have real people sharing real their life stories.to share their real life stories. In a time where the country sees division on political and social issues, the human library allows everyone to share their perspectives and experiences. Chyenne Bertrand is one of the Librarians, and it was her idea to b...More >>
Today marks, National HIV Testing Day and free HIV testing will be available to the public on Today, June 27 in Lake Charles. To bring awareness to this health crisis, both SLAC and SWLAHEC have partnered to provide free rapid HIV testing. Southwest Louisiana Area Health Education Center (196 Williamsburg Street, Lake Charles) and SLAC’s Resource and Wellness Center (808 Walters Street, Lake Charles) will take walk-in appointments from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at both locat...More >>
