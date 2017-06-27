Lake Charles man convicted of attempted murder in beating of gir - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles man convicted of attempted murder in beating of girlfriend

By KPLC Digital Staff
Paul Walling (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) Paul Walling (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
(KPLC) -

A Lake Charles man who beat his girlfriend repeatedly with an aluminum bat was convicted of attempted second-degree murder Tuesday.

The jury took less than an hour to unanimously convict Paul Walling in the February 2016 beating.

Walling struck her in the head and her upper body repeatedly, authorities said at the time.

Prosecutor Charles Robinson said Walling left her to die at their trailer in LeBleu Settlement on Feb. 24, 2016. The only reason she didn't die that day is that her 13-year-old daughter called 911 for help. Robinson says the bat had a dent in it and blood on it.

The victim testified that Walling abused her for six years, Robinson said. 

Walling faces between 10 and 50 years in prison when Judge Robert Wyatt sentences him on Sept. 20.

