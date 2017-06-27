The Human Library comes to Iowa Library

Residents in Southwest Louisiana had the chance to check out people instead of books through the Human Library.

Instead of reading a book at the library, people verbally share their life stories. Chyenne Bertrand, a librarian, brought the idea to Iowa. The concept of the Human Library is simple: through conversation people can challenge the different stereotypes and prejudices of others. It allows everyone to share their perspectives and experiences.

"It might open people up to being more accepting of others," Bertrand said.

Participants said they learned a lot more than they would've if they were to just read a book.

"It was heartfelt," said Marjorie Harrison. "And it really left me wanting to go and do something."

"I always want to encourage people to read, but if you ever have the opportunity to speak to someone whose life is different, I think it's important to take advantage of that. And that's one of the things I got here," said Kay Andrews.

"Find out who you are, and whatever you are, share that with the rest of us because we need you," said Lynette Braxton, a storyteller. "Sometimes that person needs exactly what we are sharing and giving them that gift of love that gift of a listening ear. And sometimes in our hurried lives we don't get those opportunities."

Since The Human Libraries inception 17 years ago, it has since made its way to 50 countries on five continents.

