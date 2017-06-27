Consider This: Dodging a Bullet

How long did you think it would be before I said, “we dodged a bullet?” Well, here it is: Last week we dodged a bullet.

Our meteorology team said all along that conditions weren’t right to make what became Tropical Storm Cindy into a major storm, and they were right.

But it certainly could have been worse and has been before. Sixty years ago, Hurricane Audrey devastated Southwest Louisiana. Part of the problem was that the storm sped up and the tools to track and predict the storm - and then alert the public - were not as sophisticated as they are now.

The memory of Audrey and Rita, and all the other storms we’ve experienced, is one of the reasons KPLC will always take tropical storms seriously. Another reason is that we hold our obligation to you in the highest regard. We’ll always use the best technology, the best resources, and the best meteorology team that we can to give you the information you need to make decisions.

But even with advanced technology and tools, things do change in complex weather systems. I’d love to think that I’ll always be able to say, “we dodged a bullet” a week after a tropical system targets us. But I know for a fact that I’ll always be able to tell you that KPLC gave you the best information possible.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.