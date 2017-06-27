McNeese basketball signs two JUCO big men for upcoming season

McNeese basketball head coach Dave Simmons has announced the signing of two big post players from a Top 16 JUCO squad that are expected to give the Cowboys a huge rebounding force for the coming season.



Quattarius Wilson, a 6-8, 200-pounder, and Demarco Owens, also 6-8 and at 260 pounds, join McNeese from Moberly Area Community College out of Moberly, Missouri.



The Greyhounds, who ranked 16th in the final NJCAA national poll, posted a 27-5 record this past season while claiming the MCCAC and Region 16 championships while placing second at the Region 16 Tournament.



“We’re excited to get these two big men who will definitely help us out on the boards,” said Simmons. “We struggled in rebounding last year and because of that, we weren’t successful in some of our games. With the addition of these two, we feel like we’ve added the missing pieces that we need to have success on the floor.”



Owens, a native of St. Louis, played in 32 games while starting 24 for the Greyhounds last season, pulling down 196 rebounds while connecting on 52 percent of his shots from the field and 74 percent at the free throw line.



He was an all-conference player in high school as was named a top prospect by the St. Louis American after he averaged 17 points and five rebounds per game. He scored 28 points with 14 boards in the high school championship game.



“He’s a big body that will be tough to push around,” said Simmons. “He can move around the post and has a good shot.”



Wilson, a Mobile, Alabama native, began his sophomore season as a starter for Moberly but suffered an injury that affected his playing time most of the season.



He pulled down double-digits in rebounds twice with a high of 13 in a 105-59 win over St. John’s Academy on Dec. 9.



“Wilson is extremely athletic,” said Simmons. “He’s got great length and runs the floor well.”



The Cowboys were outrebounded by a 41-33 margin last season while opponents pulled more boards in 20 of the 29 games as McNeese went 3-17 in those games.

