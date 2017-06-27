FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers and storms likely each afternoon through Friday

A stationary front is dissipating over our area now and will no longer be an influence on our weather beyond today. Today was more of a typical summer day with showers and thunderstorms scattered across all of Southwest Louisiana.

Showers and thunderstorms were widespread across the area today and these will linger into the early evening hours. The rain will come to an end after sunset and should be gone completely by 10 p.m. Temperatures will be warm and muggy overnight with lows ranging from the low 70s north of I-10 to the mid 70s at the coast.

Wednesday through Friday should not see any major changes so expect the warm and humid weather pattern to continue. Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered during the afternoon and early evening hours; rain chance of 40% each day.

Rain chances will drop to 20% over the weekend due to an upper level high pressure system coming in from the west and surface high pressure moving closer to our area from the east. With limited rain it will be warmer with afternoon highs reaching the low 90s. Heat indices will likely reach the upper 90s to low 100s. If you have outdoor plans this weekend the biggest weather issue will likely be the heat with only a 20% chance of isolated showers.

No major changes are expected into next week, so isolated rain chances will remain in the forecast. And the heat will be on with highs in the 90s.

The tropics are quiet and that is not expected to change through this weekend. Although a strong tropical wave will emerge off Africa Wednesday or Thursday and slow development is possible later this week. Obviously, this system poses no threat to the United States for a long time, if ever!

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

