Mucho Bueno hosting eating contest for charity

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) -

Fundraising and food, those are the two key factors in this weekend’s taco eating contest at Mucho Bueno Mexican restaurant in Sulphur.

“Mucho Bueno has been here for about one year in Calcasieu and we’ve seen people in this area stick together through storms and we just feel it’s time for us to give back,” said owner, Bruce Parnell. “The community has supported us so well and we just feel it’s time for us to give back.”

Competitors have 10 tacos to eat, and whoever can scarf them down the fastest, gets to pick a charity for all donated money to go to.

But there’s more than one charity being awarded through this fundraiser.

“For every taco eaten during this contest, Mucho Bueno will donate one dollar for every taco eaten to the charity of the people’s choice the one who collects the most votes,” Parnell added.

15 local charities are written on a piece of paper waiting for your vote. 

They include:

  • Arts and Humanities Council of SWLA
  • Autism Society SWLA Chapter
  • Care Help of Sulphur
  • A City of Refuge
  • Colors for a Cause
  • Dylan Strong
  • Family Promise of Calcasieu Parish
  • Girlie Girls
  • Hidden Heroes
  • Hobo Hotel for Cats
  • Lake Charles Pitbull Rescue
  • Open Door Biker Church
  • Sulphur Christian Community Coalition
  • Service Outdoors
  • St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
  • The Missing Piece

 “It would be really exciting,” said Devin Cash of the Sulphur Christian Community Coalition. “We would be able to continue our programs. We’ve had several workers through the neighborhood this summer that have been working to do help around the community center as well.”

If you’re looking to enter the competition, one local competitor has some advice for you.

“Good strategy, smarts and a will that cannot be deterred,” said Chelsea Klumpp.

The competition will be held from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 1. You can head over to Mucho Bueno, 3200 Cities Service Highway, Sulphur, to register. The cost is $25 and all proceeds will go to charity. 

