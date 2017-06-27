Mucho Bueno hosting eating contest for charity

Fundraising and food, those are the two key factors in this weekend’s taco eating contest at Mucho Bueno Mexican restaurant in Sulphur.More >>
The Lake Charles Police Department has released a photo from an armed robbery of a convenience store in the 2700 block of Country6 Club in the hopes that someone will recognize the "unique" design on the jacket. The subject took out a gun and demanded money from the clerk before leaving on foot headed south, said Deputy Chief Mark Kraus. Kraus said the subject was wearing a "distinct" jacket with a "unique design on the back." Kraus asked any...
The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.
60-years-ago-today Hurricane Audrey, which still is on record for being the strongest June hurricane to make landfall, tore across the Cameron coast with winds of 125 mph, producing a storm surge in Cameron Parish of around 12 feet that moved many miles inland.
A packed house Monday night at Walk-On's for Game 1 of the College Baseball World Series finals.
