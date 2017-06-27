Mucho Bueno hosting eating contest for charity

Fundraising and food, those are the two key factors in this weekend’s taco eating contest at Mucho Bueno Mexican restaurant in Sulphur.

“Mucho Bueno has been here for about one year in Calcasieu and we’ve seen people in this area stick together through storms and we just feel it’s time for us to give back,” said owner, Bruce Parnell. “The community has supported us so well and we just feel it’s time for us to give back.”

Competitors have 10 tacos to eat, and whoever can scarf them down the fastest, gets to pick a charity for all donated money to go to.

But there’s more than one charity being awarded through this fundraiser.

“For every taco eaten during this contest, Mucho Bueno will donate one dollar for every taco eaten to the charity of the people’s choice the one who collects the most votes,” Parnell added.

15 local charities are written on a piece of paper waiting for your vote.

They include:

Arts and Humanities Council of SWLA

Autism Society SWLA Chapter

Care Help of Sulphur

A City of Refuge

Colors for a Cause

Dylan Strong

Family Promise of Calcasieu Parish

Girlie Girls

Hidden Heroes

Hobo Hotel for Cats

Lake Charles Pitbull Rescue

Open Door Biker Church

Sulphur Christian Community Coalition

Service Outdoors

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

The Missing Piece

“It would be really exciting,” said Devin Cash of the Sulphur Christian Community Coalition. “We would be able to continue our programs. We’ve had several workers through the neighborhood this summer that have been working to do help around the community center as well.”

If you’re looking to enter the competition, one local competitor has some advice for you.

“Good strategy, smarts and a will that cannot be deterred,” said Chelsea Klumpp.

The competition will be held from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 1. You can head over to Mucho Bueno, 3200 Cities Service Highway, Sulphur, to register. The cost is $25 and all proceeds will go to charity.

