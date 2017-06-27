Lake Area health agencies offering free HIV testing today for National HIV Testing Day

Today marks, National HIV Testing Day and free HIV testing will be available to the public on Today, June 27 in Lake Charles. To bring awareness to this health crisis, both SLAC and SWLAHEC have partnered to provide free rapid HIV testing. Southwest Louisiana Area Health Education Center (196 Williamsburg Street, Lake Charles) and SLAC’s Resource and Wellness Center (808 Walters Street, Lake Charles) will take walk-in appointments from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at both locat...More >>
A stationary front is dissipating over our area now and will no longer be an influence on our weather beyond today. Today was more of a typical summer day with showers and thunderstorms scattered across all of Southwest Louisiana. Showers and thunderstorms were widespread across the area today and these will linger into the early evening hours. The rain will come to an end after sunset and should be gone completely by 10 p.m.More >>
Fundraising and food, those are the two key factors in this weekend’s taco eating contest at Mucho Bueno Mexican restaurant in Sulphur.More >>
The Lake Charles Police Department has released a photo from an armed robbery of a convenience store in the 2700 block of Country6 Club in the hopes that someone will recognize the "unique" design on the jacket. The subject took out a gun and demanded money from the clerk before leaving on foot headed south, said Deputy Chief Mark Kraus. Kraus said the subject was wearing a "distinct" jacket with a "unique design on the back." Kraus asked any...More >>
The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.More >>
