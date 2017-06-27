LCPD hoping 'unique' jacket design will lead to arrest in connec - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

LCPD hoping 'unique' jacket design will lead to arrest in connection with armed robbery

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
LCPD officials are hoping that the "unique" design on this jacket will lead to an arrest in an armed robbery case. (Source: Lake Charles Police Department) LCPD officials are hoping that the "unique" design on this jacket will lead to an arrest in an armed robbery case. (Source: Lake Charles Police Department)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Lake Charles Police Department has released a photo from an armed robbery of a convenience store in the 2700 block of Country Club in the hopes that someone will recognize the "unique" design on the jacket.

Deputy Chief Mark Kraus says that the person wearing the jacket took out a gun and demanded money from the clerk before leaving on foot, headed south.

Kraus said the subject was wearing a "distinct" jacket with a "unique design on the back."

Kraus asked anyone with information to contact Det. Sgt. John Russell at 337-491-1311.

