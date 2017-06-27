WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Taco Eating Contest

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

The Louisiana Department of Corrections says it intends to maintain the Allen Correctional Center. That's after the private company managing the center announced that it is pulling its contract from the facility in August.

A jury finds Roderick Cawthorne Jr. guilty as charged in the beating death of Lake Arthur man in 2015.

The Lake Charles City Council approves a resolution with the goal of reducing traffic accidents on the intersection of South Shattuck Street and the 1-10 Service Road.

A woman accused of burning a small child is found not guilty.

Plus, as part of National HIV Testing Day, two locations in Lake Charles will offer free HIV Testing. Southwest Louisiana Area Health Education Center located at 196 Williamsburg Street and SLAC's Resource and Wellness Center located at 808 Walters Street, will take walk-in appointments from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at their locations.

And a local business is hosting a Taco Eating Contest for charity.

In weather, Tuesday through Friday you can expect the warm and humid weather pattern to continue. Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered during the afternoon and early evening hours; rain chance of 40% each day. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

