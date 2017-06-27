FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Daily thunderstorms through Friday; drier for the weekend

Today is shaping up to be a lot like Monday whereas a stalled front sitting off the coast will be our main mechanism for showers and thunderstorms as it combines with a moisture rich atmosphere to also again produce some heavier downpours over parts of Southwest Louisiana by this afternoon.

The morning will start off with showers south of the coastline that could work their way up to Cameron, but the bulk of the rain early will continue to wind down offshore, leaving most areas dry to start the day.

As temperatures warm up through the 70s and 80s this morning, the atmosphere will gradually become more destabilized, setting up a good likelihood for thunderstorms to begin popping back up after the noon hour.

As was the case Monday, those locations at the highest risk of storms will be mainly the southern half of the viewing area as storms could again be slow-moving and dump heavy rainfall amounts in localized spots, so use caution if driving through thunderstorms this afternoon as some brief flash flooding will be possible, especially over areas that were hardest hit yesterday.

Radar estimated that 2 to 4 inches of rain fell over parts of west-central Calcasieu and Cameron parishes yesterday afternoon, so those areas will be most prone to additional flash flooding if heavy thunderstorms redevelop over the same areas today.

The stalled front over the area will continue to fade away as a southeasterly wind returns over the next several days. The main driver for our increased rain chances through Friday will be the copious amount of deep layer tropical moisture over the area that will combine with daytime heating to set off rounds of scattered afternoon thunderstorms through Friday.

By the weekend, high pressure aloft will build over the area, decreasing rain chances and allowing highs to warm back into the 90s with triple digit heat index values on the return for the weekend.

The tropics remain quiet close to home, but the train of thunderstorms moving off the African coast could be something to watch over the next several days as the National Hurricane Center is also eying what could be something to watch in the eastern Atlantic over the next week, although whatever develops from that would be thousands of miles from the U.S. and no threat to us at this time.

Have a great day!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry