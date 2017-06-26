Walk-On's throws watch party for LSU Tiger's biggest fans

Game 1 of the College Baseball World Series at Walk-On's for finals brought in a packed house.

It's a match-up between the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators. Fans of all ages filled the seats, as their tigers look to win their first title since 2009.

"Yes it has been a while but they're obviously due," said Ryan Boyd, LSU fan. "It takes a lot to fight hard from the bottom to get here so it's going to be a good series no matter what SEC all the way."

"I think they got em this year," said Tiger fan, Ty Melancon. "Florida's got their hands full and we got our hands full but we got em though."

What will it take for the tigers to come out on top?

"It's going to take the same thing the other six required," said Ben Mabile, who said the most important key to winning is luck, "And that is timely hitting, playing the field like experts, which is what we've done this whole series, and you've gotta have clutch pitching."

"You have to have some luck in baseball. got to have a little luck." said Mabile.

And no matter what happens in the next few days, fans say they love how far their team has come.

Game 2 is Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.