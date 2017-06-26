Westlake woman found not guilty in case of burned boy - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Westlake woman found not guilty in case of burned boy

(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
WESTLAKE, LA (KPLC) -

A Westlake woman has been found not guilty of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, according to her attorney Adam Johnson.

Melynnie Shannone Dade-Fondel, 34, was arrested in November 2014, weeks after a 2-year-old boy suffered severe burns and was transported to a Baton Rouge hospital for treatment.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers said Dade-Fondel told authorities the incident happened while she was running water for the child's bath.

"She stated she was running water and had to step out to another room," Myers said. "She stated that while she stepped out, the child crawled into the bathtub on his own. She also stated that when she walked back into the bathroom the child was sitting in the water with a blank stare."

Baton Rouge doctors said the boy's injuries were not consistent with accidental burns but were consistent with being submerged in hot water, Myers said.

Patsy Dugas at the District Attorney's Office confirms Dade-Fondel has been found not guilty by a jury.

