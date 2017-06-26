7-in-Seven Countdown: Most Competitive Districts in 2017

We are just six weeks away from KPLC's coverage of Two-A-Days and to get ready we continue our 7-in-Seven countdown.

Countdowns will include topics from McNeese to high school football. A new countdown each week, beginning every Monday.

We continue the countdown with the seven most competitive districts this upcoming season. Of course, this is just our analysis, you never know what might happen on the gridiron this fall.

7. Class 1A - District 4 (4-1A)

We start the countdown with one of the more competitive districts over the past few years. Basile, East Beauregard, Hamilton Christian, Oberlin and South Cameron have all vied for the district crown since 2014.

This year, it looks like a one-horse race. With East Beauregard moving up to Class 2A, Oberlin is the only team in the district who posted a winning record in 2016.

Not only were the Tigers the district's best last season, but Oberlin returns arguably three of the top 1A players in QB James Kirklin, OL Trooper Peloquin and DL Mackenzie Carrier.

The district welcomes back Basile and adds St. Edmund.

FAVORITE: Oberlin Tigers (9-3 in 2016)

CONTENDERS: Basile Bearcats (3-8), Elton Indians (6-6), Grand Lake Hornets (4-7), St. Edmund Fighting Blue Jays (4-7)

UNDERDOGS: Hamilton Christian Warriors (2-8), Merryville Panthers (1-10), South Cameron Tarpons (4-7)

