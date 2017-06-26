City of Westlake looking to hit casino revenue jackpot

The city of Westlake is close to hitting the jackpot when it comes to casino revenue.

Last year, 23-million dollars from the three local casinos and Delta Downs slots was pooled and then distributed by the Calcasieu Parish Gaming Revenue District.

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury and City of Lake Charles get the most, about 10-million dollars apiece. Sulphur, DeQuincy, Vinton and Iowa take a smaller cut based on population.

Westlake hasn't been in the pool and has received almost no casino revenue.

However, on Monday night, both the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury and Lake Charles City Council voted to add Westlake to the casino revenue pool, which could mean Westlake would rake in around $400-thousand dollars next year.

A yes vote by the Gaming Revenue District Tuesday night would make it official.