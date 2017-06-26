City of Westlake looking to hit casino revenue jackpot - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

City of Westlake looking to hit casino revenue jackpot

(Source: Golden Nugget) (Source: Golden Nugget)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The city of Westlake is close to hitting the jackpot when it comes to casino revenue.

Last year, 23-million dollars from the three local casinos and Delta Downs slots was pooled and then distributed by the Calcasieu Parish Gaming Revenue District.

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury and City of Lake Charles get the most, about 10-million dollars apiece. Sulphur, DeQuincy, Vinton and Iowa take a smaller cut based on population.

Westlake hasn't been in the pool and has received almost no casino revenue.

However, on Monday night, both the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury and Lake Charles City Council voted to add Westlake to the casino revenue pool, which could mean Westlake would rake in around $400-thousand dollars next year. 

A yes vote by the Gaming Revenue District Tuesday night would make it official.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Westlake woman found not guilty in case of burned boy

    Westlake woman found not guilty in case of burned boy

    Monday, June 26 2017 10:29 PM EDT2017-06-27 02:29:22 GMT
    (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

    A Westlake woman has been has been found not guilty after a 2-year-old boy suffered severe burns. 

    More >>

    A Westlake woman has been has been found not guilty after a 2-year-old boy suffered severe burns. 

    More >>

  • City of Westlake looking to hit casino revenue jackpot

    City of Westlake looking to hit casino revenue jackpot

    Monday, June 26 2017 9:05 PM EDT2017-06-27 01:05:39 GMT
    (Source: Golden Nugget)(Source: Golden Nugget)
    The city of Westlake is close to hitting the jackpot when it comes to casino revenue. Last year, 23-million dollars from the three local casinos and Delta Downs slots was pooled and then distributed by the Calcasieu Parish Gaming Revenue District. The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury and City of Lake Charles get the most, about 10-million dollars apiece. Sulphur, DeQuincy, Vinton and Iowa take a smaller cut based on population. Westlake hasn't been in the pool and has received almost n...More >>
    The city of Westlake is close to hitting the jackpot when it comes to casino revenue. Last year, 23-million dollars from the three local casinos and Delta Downs slots was pooled and then distributed by the Calcasieu Parish Gaming Revenue District. The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury and City of Lake Charles get the most, about 10-million dollars apiece. Sulphur, DeQuincy, Vinton and Iowa take a smaller cut based on population. Westlake hasn't been in the pool and has received almost n...More >>

  • Cawthorne Jr. guilty as charged in Lake Arthur murder

    Monday, June 26 2017 9:03 PM EDT2017-06-27 01:03:09 GMT

    A jury finds Roderick Cawthorne junior guilty as charged in the beating death of a lake Arthur man  in 2015.    was in the courtroom as the verdict came down. Cawthorne junior was whisked away to a neighboring jail soon after the jury found him guilty of second degree murder and guilty of obstruction of justice for trying to cover it up.    Jeff Davis special prosecutor rick Bryant says it's been an emotional time for the family of the victim-- 73 year old ...

    More >>

    A jury finds Roderick Cawthorne junior guilty as charged in the beating death of a lake Arthur man  in 2015.    was in the courtroom as the verdict came down. Cawthorne junior was whisked away to a neighboring jail soon after the jury found him guilty of second degree murder and guilty of obstruction of justice for trying to cover it up.    Jeff Davis special prosecutor rick Bryant says it's been an emotional time for the family of the victim-- 73 year old ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly