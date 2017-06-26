Primeaux, Tadlock win 40th Annual Lake Charles Men’s City Golf Championship title

The 40th Annual Lake Charles Men’s City Golf Championship title wrapped up on Sunday with Gage Primeaux winning the regular season championship with a score of 204 (Day 1: 68, Day 2: 67, Day 3: 69). Senior City Champion, Randy Tadlock, posted a score of 148 after two rounds. (Day 1: 70, Day 2: 78).

Full results can be found below.

