GEO Group terminates contract with Allen Correctional Center

Hargrove said the biggest problem on the intersection of the 200 block of South Shattuck Street and the 1-10 Service Road (Church Road) is the location of the stop sign off the feeder road that seems to be ignored by drivers according to residents.More >>
GEO, the private managing company of Allen Correctional Center, is pulling their management contract with the facility, beginning August 20th. The relationship the town of Kinder has with the Correctional Center runs deep, from employment to partnerships, and many say they're shocked by the sudden question regarding the facility's future. "We really didn't know what was going on, we heard rumors but nothing concrete," said the Mayor of Kinder, Wayland LaFarge. H...More >>
An Arizona man has been arrested at a local casino on the charges of sexual battery, authorities with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office said.More >>
A stalled frontal boundary brought slightly drier air to areas north of I-10 Sunday into Monday, but the front is washing out and the humidity will return Tuesday. This also means we will return to a more typical summertime weather pattern for the remainder of this week. Expect warm temperatures with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms each day. Showers and thunderstorms were located mostly along and south of I-10 Monday due the stalled frontal boundary...More >>
Last October Staff Sergeant Donisha Stroman was in Lake Charles when she was killed in a hit and run incident. The person who killed her still hasn't been found, but Donisha's family is working hard to make sure her memory lives on in the Southwest Louisiana community forever. “I knew how much she loved this street," said Donisha's mother, Sandra McCoy. "Being an Army recruiter, she actually recruited on this street, she rode her little moped bike on this street...More >>
