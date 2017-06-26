CPSO: Man arrested for sexual battery

An Arizona man has been arrested at a local casino on a charge of sexual battery, authorities with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office said.

The victim told CPSO deputies that she had just left the pool and was walking through the casino when Michael B. Reyes, 34, grabbed her by the arm and then touched her inappropriately, said Kim Myers, CPSO spokeswoman. The victim pushed Reyes away and was able to get the attention of casino security.

Reyes was detained by casino security prior to deputies' arrival and was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with sexual battery. His bond is pending.

